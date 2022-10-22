Home / India News / How PM Modi greeted Amit Shah on his birthday: 'In service of our nation...'

How PM Modi greeted Amit Shah on his birthday: 'In service of our nation...'

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Amit Shah and PM Modi have worked together for over three decades and have spearheaded several campaigns for the BJP, especially since the 2014 electoral success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen with Amit Shah at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.(Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen with Amit Shah at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.(Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and wished him "a long and healthy life". The two leaders have a long-standing history of professional association, and have played an instrumental role in strengthening roots for the BJP across India.

“Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation,” Modi tweeted.

Several other leaders also wished the home minister on his birthday. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter sharing an old and recent photo of Shah and Modi, saying he has been “firmly by the side of New India's key architect Shri Narendra Modi ji for decades”.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted Shah calling him “dedicated” in his work to strengthen India's internal security. “...he competently discharges every responsibility assigned to him,” Singh said.

Shah has played a key role in the BJP's rise nationally. He has been credited for its massive expansion drive when he took over as the BJP president in 2014 and is often considered the key strategist behind its unprecedented electoral success since.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi amit shah
pm modi amit shah

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out