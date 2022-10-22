How PM Modi greeted Amit Shah on his birthday: 'In service of our nation...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and wished him "a long and healthy life". The two leaders have a long-standing history of professional association, and have played an instrumental role in strengthening roots for the BJP across India.

“Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation,” Modi tweeted.

Several other leaders also wished the home minister on his birthday. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter sharing an old and recent photo of Shah and Modi, saying he has been “firmly by the side of New India's key architect Shri Narendra Modi ji for decades”.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted Shah calling him “dedicated” in his work to strengthen India's internal security. “...he competently discharges every responsibility assigned to him,” Singh said.

Shah has played a key role in the BJP's rise nationally. He has been credited for its massive expansion drive when he took over as the BJP president in 2014 and is often considered the key strategist behind its unprecedented electoral success since.