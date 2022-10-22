In his birthday wish for Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma shares this photo

Wishes poured in for Union home minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Saturday with PM Modi praising the minister for his "commendable work" and wishing him a long and healthy life. The birthday message of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stood out as the CM posted an old photo of Amit Shah with Narendra Modi and said Amit Shah has remained firmly by the side of PM Modi and has been pivotal in the rise of the BJP.

"Having been firmly by the side of New India's key architect Shri Narendra Modi ji for decades, Shri Amit Shah ji has been pivotal in the rise of the BJP. As HM, he has steered India's internal security to new high," Himanta Biswa wrote.

"Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav and several other BJP ministers and leaders wished Amit Shah on the occasion.

On Friday, Amit Shah addressed the closing session of Interpol's 90th General Assembly in New Delhi. "First of all, all countries must agree on the definition of terrorism and terrorist. The commitment to fight terrorism together, and narratives such as good terrorism, bad terrorism and small and big terrorist attacks, do not go together," Shah said.

