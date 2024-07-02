PM Narendra Modi's ‘boss move’ offering water to heckling Opposition MPs | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered water to opposition MPs who were interrupting his speech by shouting slogans against the government in the Well of the House. The incident occurred during the Lok Sabha session when Prime Minister Modi was replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers water to opposition MPs who were shouting slogans in the Well of the House.

His nearly 135-minute speech saw continuous slogan-shouting on the Manipur issue and heckling by opposition members.

At one point, while addressing the House, the prime minister offered a glass of water to the opposition MPs who were shouting slogans in the Well. One of the opposition MPs even accepted the glass of water offered by PM Modi.

The prime minister's action quickly became a trending topic on social media, with many of his supporters applauding the gesture.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a sarcastic post, said, “Modi the dictator offers water to Opposition MPs who heckled his entire speech.”

“While PM Modi was addressing the House, opposition MPs were in the well, shouting to interrupt him. In response, PM Modi offered them water. KING BEHAVIOUR,” an X user wrote.

Another posted, “This is a boss move. Modi ji offering water to the hecklers who were shouting non-stop. One guy actually took the water.”

Read: 'Balak buddhi, tumse na ho paaega': PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted a stinging counterattack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as he mocked him as 'balak buddhi' (childish mind), accused him of linking Hindus with violence and making false claims in Lok Sabha, and sought stringent action against him to protect parliamentary democracy.

Rahul Gandhi, who was present in the House, was reprimanded by Speaker Om Birla for nudging opposition members to enter the Well to protest during Modi's speech, and the House later passed a motion moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by Home Minister Amit Shah to condemn the opposition's obstructionist conduct.