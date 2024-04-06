PM Narendra Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Avoid these routes | Traffic advisory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 6, will hold a mega roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, with heavy deployment of police and security personnel across the city. With this roadshow, Modi will kick start the BJP's western Uttar Pradesh campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Ghaziabad traffic police also issued an advisory, requesting commuters to avoid certain routes for the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Ghaziabad today (Narendra Modi-X)

Modi's roadshow will span from Maliwara Chowk in Naya Ganj to Chaudhary Mod in Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad. It is expected that over two lakh people will participate in the roadshow as the prime minister campaigns for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the constituency, Atul Garg.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Ghaziabad Police is planning on checking every vehicle passing through the border, the traffic advisory said.

Ghaziabad traffic advisory today

Movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be completely restricted from 1pm on April 6 between Chaudhary Mod and Lal Kuan, Atmaram Steel trisection and Diamond trisection, Alt intersection and Meerut Tiraha, Tulsi Niketan and Karangate roundabout, Jalnigam T-point and Meerut trisection, Vasundhara Bridge and Mohannagar, and Seemapuri and Mohannagar.

The traffic police further said that the movement of public, roadways or city buses will not be restricted from 2 pm onwards, while the movement of autos and e-rickshaws will not be allowed in multiple areas from 3 pm onwards.

Private two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles will not be allowed to enter 14 major road stretches in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

These road stretches are - Rakesh Marg to Chaudhary Morh; Lohia Nagar Tiraha to Old Bus Stand; RDC Bridge Hapur Chungi Side to Old Bus Stand; Sihani Gate Police Station to Old Bus Stand; Ghukna Mode to Meerut Tiraha; Siddharth Vihar intersection to Meerut Tiraha; Basant Chowk to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Chaudhary Mode/Ghantaghar; Gaushala to Dudhevshranath Temple; Vijaynagar Dhobi Ghat Railway Bridge to Chaudhary Morh; Meerut Tiraha U-turn to Hapur Tiraha; Nandgram Tiraha to Meerut Tiraha; and Rotary Roundabout to Hindon River Metro station.

The authorities have made parking arrangements at the Nehru Nagar auditorium for the roadshow. As many as 6,000 cops have been deployed across the city, and drone-free zone has been declared in most areas of Ghaziabad.