PM rejects proposal to vaccinate MPs, MLAs on priority basis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot down a proposal to vaccinate all MPs and MLAs on a priority basis, saying it will send a “very bad signal” to the people.
At the meeting between the Prime Minister and the chief ministers on Monday, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy demanded that MPs and MLAs must be given Covid-19 vaccine on a priority basis as they, too, are in the frontline in tackling the virus and they have to interact with people in their constituencies.
Refusing to entertain such an exemption for the elected representatives, he said in his concluding speech at the end of the meeting, “All these demands will send a very bad message. It will look like the government is not worried about the common people but is busy trying to cater to lawmakers.”
The demand for vaccination of lawmakers also came as Parliament as well as state assemblies are set to hold their budget sessions in the next few weeks.
The issue about cost-burden of the vaccines was raised by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The PM replied that the cost of vaccination of 30 million healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Central government.
The PM and the CMs are expected to meet again towards the end of this month or early February to discuss the modalities and cost sharing issues for the vaccines required for the remaining 270 million people in the priority list. “There will be another meeting to discuss about the expenses required to inoculate senior citizens and those with comorbidities,” said a senior official.
