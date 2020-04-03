PM’s address: Congress says critical questions weren’t answered

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:04 IST

The Congress expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Friday morning on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, saying he had dashed the hopes of the people who were expecting answers from him on critical questions such as concrete steps being taken to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the PM also did not specify steps that have been taken to revive the economy and on helping all those affected due to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown that started on March 25.

He questioned the low testing count in the country, saying it is the first step to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Khera said the country was expecting answers from the PM on key issues such as an acute shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) like N95 masks and on helping the poor and migrant labourers, who are staring at an uncertain future because of the loss of their livelihood, lack of food and money.

“Respected prime minister, today when you addressed the nation, we expected you to make some announcements and share some information with the country,” he told a press conference via video-conferencing.

“The country was dejected today, people did not get any information they were expecting from you on critical questions,” Khera said.

People will support the PM in switching off lights and lighting candles, just as they did while clapping for doctors and paramedics on March 22, but some questions need to be asked and answered, he added.

“It is the responsibility of the government to provide that equipment and fixed responsibility for the delay in doing so. The poor, migrant labourers and farmers for whom you want us to light a candle also deserve to have fire in their stove. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure this,” the Congress spokesperson said.

Khera said the nation expected Modi to announce that PPE have been made available for hundreds and thousands of doctors and medical staff, who are the frontline workers in this grim battle against the pandemic while risking their own lives.

“Today the country expected you to declare that Rs7,500 will be deposited in Jan Dhan accounts, in PM Kisan scheme accounts and pension accounts. Job cardholders of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) were expecting you to announce an advance payment of three months. State governments were hoping that you would announce the payment of GST (Goods and Services Tax) dues,” he said.

“In a country with a population of over 130 crores we have tested less than 50,000 people. As the PM it becomes your duty to inform the country of steps being taken to increase the number of tests. Testing is the first critical step towards containing coronavirus.”

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also tweeted, “Our ppl are making immense sacrifices & showing tremendous resilience. However, relief measures put in place by govt aren’t reaching them. Govt must focus on last-mile delivery. Repeatedly asking ppl to engage in dramatics w/o concrete efforts will be futile in the current situation.”