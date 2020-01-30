‘PM says govt ready to discuss all issues’: Minister after all-party meeting

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 15:09 IST

Ahead of the commencement of the Budget session on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready to have a discussion on all issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after an all-party meeting on Thursday.

All opposition parties spoke against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens except the AIADMK.

“In the all-party meeting, the prime minister said that the government is ready to listen to the opposition’s views and is open to discussion on all issues,” Joshi said quoting the PM.

He said that Modi was for discussion on economic issues and how India can take advantage keeping the global economic situation in mind.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, at the briefing after the meeting, said the opposition has demanded that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah be released immediately so that he can attend the Parliament session.

Azad also said the government’s stand on the anti-CAA protests shows its arrogance and alleged that it has made no effort to reach out to protesters.

“The opposition should introspect as the amended citizenship act has been passed democratically in Parliament,” Joshi said on opposition’s criticism of the government not listening to it on the issue.

The Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting.