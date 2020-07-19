PM takes stock of Covid situation in seven states

india

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:47 IST

New Delhi/Dehradun Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief ministers of seven states over telephone on Sunday and discussed strategies to combat the coronavirus disease that has infected more than one million Indians and killed at least 27,000.

On the prime minister’s call sheet were the chief ministers of states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, which have logged nearly 300,000 cases between themselves, Assam, where devastating floods have displaced 2.5 million and killed 85, and the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In Uttarakhand, PM asked chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat about the condition of soldiers infected with the virus and discussed ways to curb its spread, said a top state government official. On Sunday, Rawat announced that 110 army personnel had tested positive for the virus.

“PM Modi spoke to CM Rawat in the afternoon in which he enquired about the health condition of the army personnel affected by Covid-19 virus. During the conversation, he [Modi] asked him [Rawat] to provide every possible help to the army personnel in treatment with proper coordination between the state government and army,” said the official quoted above on condition of anonymity.

Rawat assured the PM of all possible help to the soldiers and said, according to the official, “We are in constant touch with the army authorities and providing them all the facilities required in treatment.”

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Modi assured all support to the north-eastern state in dealing with the floods and landslides. The PM also inquired about the Covid situation and the ongoing efforts to douse the blaze at Oil India’s Baghjan gas well that has been burning for six weeks, the CM added.

“Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning,” Sonowal tweeted. “Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state,” he said. The state has around 22,000 coronavirus infections.

The conversation between Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami centred around Covid, which has infected 170,000 people in the state. During the phone conversation, Palaniswami apprised Modi that the state was conducting 48,000 tests daily – the highest in the country – an official release said.

The PM was briefed about infection prevention measures and information related to treatment for people who test positive. The state government took all steps for prevention of virus spread and to facilitate an early return to normalcy, the statement quoted Palaniswami as having told Modi.

There was no confirmation of the PM’s call from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)