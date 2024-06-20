Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Thursday to take part in international Yoga Day celebrations his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge at the Centre for the third term. PM to arrive in Srinagar today on 2-day visit, will lead Yoga Day event on June 21

The prime minister will participate in 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar during the day.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K worth over ₹1,500 crore. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project worth ₹1,800 crore.

"On 21st June, at around 6.30 AM, the prime minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter," an official handout from the Press Information Bureau said.

Stringent multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place for the Prime Minister's two-day visit to Kashmir. More than 7,000 participants will join him in performing Yoga on Friday on the banks of picturesque Dal Lake, officials said.

The participants have been trained over the past three days in the Yoga 'Asanas' to be performed by the prime minister, the officials said.

Security forces personnel have been deployed in strength across Srinagar City to ensure the prime minister's visit passes off peacefully, they said.

The roads leading to SKICC have been sealed, they said.

The sanitisation operation at the SKICC was concluded on Tuesday and the background security check of all officials of the SKICC, security personnel and others on duty, and the sportspersons who will attend has been conducted, they said.

As part of the security measures, the Srinagar Police declared the city a 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters.

"Srinagar city has been declared as 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24 of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect," the Srinagar Police said on X on June 18.

All unauthorised drone operations in the "red zone" are liable to being penalised according to provisions of the drone rules, the police said.

Ahead of the main function on Friday, a series of yoga events have been held over the past three days at many places in the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said.

A yoga event was held near the iconic clock tower at the Lal Chowk city centre here while a mega yoga camp was held at Polo Ground on Wednesday, they said.

Another event was also held at the SKICC here, the officials said, adding similar events were held at many places in the Valley to mark the celebrations for the 10th IYD.

