PM to release commemorative coin and stamp on RSS’s centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin and a stamp to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh on October 1, said people aware of the details on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(@NarendraModi)

The RSS, which is the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, will turn 100 on October 2, on Vijayadashami.

The PM, who was a full time volunteer of the RSS, recently spoke about the role played by the Sangh in nation building. On Sunday, in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, he made a reference to the RSS, and said it was founded by KB Hedgewar in 1925 to free India from “political and intellectual slavery. “

According to people aware of the details, the idea for the special commemorative stamp came from the PM.

In August, while addressing a three-day lecture series in Delhi, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated the autonomy of the BJP and said the RSS had no role in determining appointments such as that of the party chief nor had it suggested politicians and elected representatives retire at 75.

The PM has repeatedly credited the Sangh for its role in nation building. On Sunday, he said the second RSS chief, M.S. Golwalkar’s words, ‘Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya Idam Na Mam,’ meaning, ‘This is not mine, this belongs to the nation’ inspires millions in RSS toward “selfless service, discipline, and sacrifice.” “This journey of a century is as amazing and unprecedented, as it is inspiring,” he said.

Earlier in his Independence Day address, the PM had referred to the Sangh as the “world’s biggest NGO.”

He said it was with “great pride”, that he was mentioning the RSS.

“One hundred years ago, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded. These 100 years of service to the nation constitute a proud and golden chapter. With the resolve of nation-building through character-building, with the aim of serving Maa Bharati, the swayamsevaks have, for a century, dedicated their lives to the welfare of the motherland,” he said.

On the 75th birthday of Bhagwat on September 11, he wrote a piece describing him as an “extraordinary individual” who adhered to the Sangh’s philosophy of nation first.