PMO holds high-level meeting over post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday held a high-level meeting to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu. Official sources informed that PMO officials interacted with Tamil Nadu government functionaries to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures in the state. The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday held a high-level meeting to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu((PTI))

Deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as help from armed forces, including helicopters, in case of need, were discussed during the meeting. The officials deliberated on a visit by an inter-ministerial central team to assess the damage and destruction caused by floods in the state.

Post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu

Recently, heavy rain caused massive damage in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Thoothukudi is the worst-affected district where flood water has not receded yet. Also, communication lines have been badly affected in some districts in the aftermath of the flood.

35 people died due to the recent floods in the state. 22 deaths were recorded in Thoothukudi district and 13 in Tirunelveli district, revealed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

"We have completed the rescue operation. Now, our main focus is on the restoration of basic services. Unfortunately, in these floods, 35 deaths have been reported--22 in Thoothukudi district and 13 in Tirunelveli district," Meena told ANI.

What Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said on flood situation in the state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin highlighted that unprecedented rainfall happened in many districts of the state. He gave details of rescue operations being undertaken for the welfare of the people.

"Heavy rainfall was received in Chennai and surrounding districts. In history, we have never seen this much rainfall in the Thoothukudi district. For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed," CM Stalin said.