PMs’ museum matter of pride for country: Modi

The new Prime Ministers’ Museum inaugurated in the 75th year of India’s Independence is a matter of pride for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast on Sunday.

He urged the nation’s youth to enthusiastically participate in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that is becoming a mass movement.

“What can be a better time to remember the contribution of the Prime Ministers of the country than the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav?” Modi asked rhetorically in the 88th episode of Mann Ki Baat. “It is a matter of pride for the country that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement.”

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi is becoming a “centre of attraction” for the youth by helping them connect with the “precious heritage” of the country, the Prime Minister said.

Dedicated to the nation on BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, the museum has been created to remember and honour the contributions of the Prime Minister of India. Launched during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the museum at Teen Murti estate shines a spotlight on the lives of all 14 Indian Prime Ministers.

“You must be aware that on the 18th of May International Museum Day will be celebrated all over the world,” Modi said.”Why not visit a local museum with your circle of friends during the upcoming holidays?”

By visiting local museums, “you will also awaken curiosity about museums in the minds of others”, he said. The Prime Minister also quizzed his “young friends” on general knowledge related to museums and asked them to share their answers on the NaMo app with the hashtag #MuseumQuiz.

With summer beginning in real earnest in many states, Modi also spoke on the need to conserve water. There may be plenty of water available in urban areas, “but you also have to always remember the crores of people who live in water-stressed areas, for whom every drop of water is like elixir,” he said.

Speaking about the newly launched Amrit Sarovar programme that seeks to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country, he said,

“This rising heat equally increases our responsibility to save water. During the (Azadi ka) Amrit Mahotsav, 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of the country. You can imagine how big the campaign is. The day is not far when there will be 75 Amrit Sarovars, one in your own city,” said PM Modi.

Emphasising efforts for water conservation, PM Modi said, “Vedas and Puranas have termed water conservation as the social and spiritual duty of every person.”

“In Valmiki Ramayana, special emphasis has been laid on water conservation, on connecting water sources. Similarly, students of history would know, how much engineering was developed in India regarding water even during the Indus-Saraswati and Harappan civilizations,” he added.

PM Modi also said that “the availability of water determines the progress and speed of any country”.

“I would like all of you, and especially the youth, to know about this campaign and also bear responsibility for it.”

The Prime Minister also stressed on the importance of going digital, especially with cashless payments.

“Now, even in small towns and in most villages people are transacting through UPI itself. A culture is also evolving in the country through digital economy,” Modi said. On a daily basis, UPI transactions worth around ₹20,000 crore are taking place, and in March, UPI transactions worth around ₹10 lakh crore were conducted, he said.

With agency inputs

