Podcast: Campaigning begins; and Hasan Minhaj on the battle for India’s soul

This week on Grand Tamasha, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with Irfan Nooruddin, the Hamad bin Khalifa Professor of Indian Politics in the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and Director of the Georgetown India Initiative.

Milan and Irfan discuss the first week of official campaigning, including ticket selection by the major parties, the state of alliances, and the BJP’s claim that this opposition coalition is “a potential recipe for causing irreparable damage to India & Indians.”

Then, Milan chats with Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj, star of the hit Netflix show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

In the season finale of Patriot Act, which aired on March 17, Minhaj turned his focus to the Indian general elections. In just half an hour, Minhaj covered topics ranging from Narendra Modi to the Congress’ corruption scams to the rising tide of nationalism—all with his trademark satirical humour.

Milan speaks with Hasan about what it’s like commenting on Indian politics as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), why the 2019 election is a battle for the soul of India, and how forwards on a family WhatsApp group convinced him to do a show on Indian politics.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:58 IST