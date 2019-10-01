Podcast: EAM Jaishankar on India’s Pluralism, J&K, and Globalization

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:47 IST

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stopped at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on the first day of his whirlwind trip through Washington, DC.

We bring you his conversation at the center hosted by Carnegie President William J. Burns, and Ashley J. Tellis.

This podcast has the minister’s remarks in full, along with a selection of the questions that Grand Tamasha listeners might be most interested in.

