e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019

Podcast: Howdy Modi, Kashmir lockdown and the Indian Economy

india Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:36 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

In this week’s podcast, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with Grand Tamasha regulars Sadanand Dhume of the American Enterprise Institute and Wall Street Journal and Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution to round up the latest news on Indian politics and policy.

 

The two begin by dissecting the massive, 50,000 person story ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally held over the weekend at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

They discuss the optics, the significance, Trump’s role, and the key takeaways from Modi’s address.

Later on the podcast, the three talk about the ongoing lockdown in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP’s endgame in the contested state.

Milan, Sadanand, and Tanvi conclude with an assessment of the Indian government’s measures to shore up the flagging Indian economy.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 14:35 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiDonald TrumpImran KhanDonald TrumpJammu and KashmirAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneRishabh PantRanveer SinghOnePlus 7TSharad PawarChinmayanandArvind Kejriwal
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss