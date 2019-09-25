Podcast: Howdy Modi, Kashmir lockdown and the Indian Economy

india

In this week’s podcast, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with Grand Tamasha regulars Sadanand Dhume of the American Enterprise Institute and Wall Street Journal and Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution to round up the latest news on Indian politics and policy.

The two begin by dissecting the massive, 50,000 person story ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally held over the weekend at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

They discuss the optics, the significance, Trump’s role, and the key takeaways from Modi’s address.

Later on the podcast, the three talk about the ongoing lockdown in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP’s endgame in the contested state.

Milan, Sadanand, and Tanvi conclude with an assessment of the Indian government’s measures to shore up the flagging Indian economy.

