Podcast: India’s CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian on the GST roadmap and more

This week on Grand Tamasha, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with the new Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Government of India, Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Milan had talked with Subramanian at the Georgetown University India Ideas Conference, hosted by the Georgetown India Initiative in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

In his first official visit to Washington, Subramanian speaks with Milan about India’s macro-economic fundamentals, the status of India’s “twin balance sheet” challenge, and the road map for India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST).

They also discuss the new wave of minimum income support schemes cropping up across India and their impact on the fiscal deficit.

FICCI President Sandip Somany also joined Milan and Subramanian for the conversation. They also took questions from a live audience.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 10:35 IST