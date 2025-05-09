Menu Explore
Police: 35-year-old held for abducting, killing 8-year-old boy in Bengaluru

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 09, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The accused assaulted and strangled the boy, placed the body in a bag, and later disposed of it near Rayasandra Lake

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping and murdering an eight-year-old boy in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara, police said on Thursday.

Both families were originally from Bihar and had settled in Bengaluru for work (File photo)
Both families were originally from Bihar and had settled in Bengaluru for work (File photo)

“The incident took place on May 6 when the accused, B Mattur, was returning home under the influence of alcohol and found the child, M Ramananda, alone. The boy’s mother was away at work. Mattur assaulted and strangled the boy, placed the body in a bag, and later disposed of it near Rayasandra Lake,” said Sarah Fathima, deputy commissioner of police, South East Division.

She further said that both families were originally from Bihar and had settled in Bengaluru for work.

“A missing person report was filed by the boy’s family on the same evening when the boy did not return home. As search efforts intensified, neighbours became suspicious when they saw Mattur leaving late at night with a large bag. He returned only hours later. This led authorities to question him,” the officer said.

The officer said that the breakthrough in the case came when Mattur’s daughter told about the matter to the police about the incident.

“Her disclosure led the police to detain Mattur, who later admitted to the murder during interrogation on Thursday night. He was booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” she said.

Police: 35-year-old held for abducting, killing 8-year-old boy in Bengaluru
