Police action on Panchamasalis to control law and order: Sidda

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that action against the protestors demanding reservation for Panchamasali community was justified, asserting that the government cannot tolerate actions that disrupt public order. The demonstration, led by Kudalasangama Math pontiff Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Seer, escalated into violence, resulting in injuries to protesters and police personnel. Police personnel stop protestors during their agitation demanding quota for the Panchamasali Lingayat community, in Belagavi. (PTI)

The agitators were demanding the inclusion of the Panchamasali community under the 2A reservation category, which provides 15% reservation in education and government jobs. Currently, the community falls under the 3B category, offering 5% reservation. Protesters attempted to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, intensifying the situation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that while the government acknowledges the right to protest, such actions must be peaceful. “The government has no problem with the Panchamasali community demanding reservation under the 2A category and agitating, but the protest should be peaceful. If anyone takes the law into their hands and causes trouble to people, then the government will not turn a blind eye,” he said.

He underscored that the law applies equally to everyone. “The law is equal for everyone, be it Swami or anyone else,” Siddaramaiah added, reiterating the need for order during demonstrations.

Responding to opposition claims that police resorted to pelting stones at protesters, Siddaramaiah dismissed the allegations, presenting evidence to counter them. According to him, agitators threw stones, breached barricades, and attempted to enter restricted areas, prompting the police to act.

“Why is the Swami sitting on the road? If the protesters did not throw stones, how did more than 20 policemen get injured? Did the police themselves throw stones? There is evidence for what I have mentioned,” the Chief Minister said, defending the actions taken by law enforcement.

Siddaramaiah urged the Panchamasali community to present their demand for reservation through the Permanent Commission for Backward Classes. “Everyone is free to put forth a demand, and the government will act according to the Constitution,” he said, encouraging a systematic approach to resolving the issue.

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of misleading the Assembly with false information on the reservation. “In court, we have presented our stance. Since the Congress government came to power, they have failed to fight for 2D reservation in court,” he claimed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had opposed Panchamasali Lingayat community’s demand for increased reservation, deeming it unconstitutional. Addressing the Legislative Council on Thursday, Siddaramaiah clarified that the move to reclassify the community from OBC Category 3B to Category 2A conflicts with constitutional provisions. “What you are demanding is against Article 340 of the Constitution,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the community is not merely advocating but “pressurising” the government.

Highlighted the BJP’s contribution to reservation policies, Yatnal said, “Our government provided 2D reservation to the Panchamasali community. Not only our community but 40 castes were given 7% reservation. Communities without prior reservation were included under 2D, benefiting 104 communities.”