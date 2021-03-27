IND USA
Police said they seized dollars, pounds, and dirhams from the arrested men. (Representational photo)
Police arrest 33 in Pune for betting during India-England cricket match

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:38 PM IST

Police in Pune on Friday raided three locations and arrested 33 people for alleged betting during the India-England cricket match. They were due to be produced in a local court on Saturday.

“We have arrested 33 people... They are from different states. Dollars, Pounds, and Dirhams have been recovered from them,” said Krishna Prakash, Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

The police also seized 73 mobile phones, a car, three laptops, a tablet, eight cameras, four binoculars, one speaker, and 1,55,000 in cash including foreign currency worth 28,800 from the 33 men.

Prakash said the six-second time lag between the live streaming of the match helped the bookies keep a tab, place bets and make money. The men used binoculars to see the match.

“They tried to attack the policemen who first conducted the raids without realising reinforcements were ready to catch them,” said Prakash.

