Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police had earlier claimed that they got vital clues and would crack the case soon.india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:40 IST
Delhi Police have identified some of the masked men who attacked students and teachers in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday and vandalised public and private property, government sources said Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the Union human resource development ministry told vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar to make all out efforts to restore the normal functioning of the University at the earliest.