Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:40 IST

Delhi Police have identified some of the masked men who attacked students and teachers in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday and vandalised public and private property, government sources said Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Union human resource development ministry told vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar to make all out efforts to restore the normal functioning of the University at the earliest.