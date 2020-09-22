e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Police seek ED’s help in Chinese spy case probe

Police seek ED’s help in Chinese spy case probe

Appearing for Sharma, senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala, opposed the remand plea and said the investigation was not being conducted in the correct manner.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 03:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Following this, the court sent Sharma to seven-day police remand and posted the matter to September 28. The bail hearing will also be on September 28, the senior advocate said.
Following this, the court sent Sharma to seven-day police remand and posted the matter to September 28. The bail hearing will also be on September 28, the senior advocate said.
         

A Delhi court Monday sent 61-year-old journalist Rajeev Sharma, a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man, all arrested on charges of spying last week, to seven more days of custodial interrogation by the Delhi Police’s special cell.

Police have also written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking its help in exploring how Sharma was allegedly paid through shell companies operated by a couple in China.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat extended the custody of Sharma, Chinese woman Qing Shi, and Nepalese man Sher Singh after they were produced before the court at the end of their police remand.

Sharma was arrested under the Official Secrets Act on September 14. The other two were booked under the same Act on September 19 for allegedly helping Sharma receive money from Chinese intelligence agents in lieu of information he allegedly provided them.

On Monday, police sought eight days’ remand of Sharma while stating that they have written to the defence ministry about the “incriminating documents recovered from Sharma”. They said Sharma has to be “confronted with huge and voluminous data”. The police also said a lot of data was recovered from the cellphone and laptop of the three arrested persons.

Appearing for Sharma, senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala, opposed the remand plea and said the investigation was not being conducted in the correct manner.

He said all charges against his client were baseless and there was no evidence against Sharma with the police. Aggarwala had earlier told HT that police did not recover any classified document from Sharma’s Pitampura house (when he was arrested).

“We also informed the court that the police have not provided us with a copy of the FIR. The bail application that we filed on September 17 was to be heard today ( Monday). The court directed the police to provide us with the FIR copy and reply on the bail plea by September 24,” Aggarwala said.

Following this, the court sent Sharma to seven-day police remand and posted the matter to September 28. The bail hearing will also be on September 28, the senior advocate said.

Special cell officers said Sharma was allegedly passing on “sensitive and classified information” to Chinese intelligence agencies since 2016, and was allegedly paid nearly Rs 40 lakh through various channels, including Hawala transactions and shell companies.

tags
top news
Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
Samajwadi Party won’t contest Bihar assembly polls, will support RJD
Samajwadi Party won’t contest Bihar assembly polls, will support RJD
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In