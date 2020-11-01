Police to provide security cover to voters in bypolls in MP’s Chambal region

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:20 IST

There will be comprehensive security cover for voters in Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh, where Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified 200 vulnerable hamlets in seven assembly constituencies going to bypolls on November 3, said an officer of the EC’s state office.

The hamlets recognised as vulnerable in Chambal region account for 57% of the total hamlets identified during the bypolls, the officer said.

“Vulnerability in the context of elections is susceptibility of any voter or section of voters, whether or not living in a geographically identifiable area, to being wrongfully prevented from or influenced upon in relation to the exercise of his right to vote in a free and fair manner, through intimidation or use of any kind of undue influence or force on the voter,” states the ECI’s website.

“The police in Morena and Bhind are convincing voters to cast their votes without fear and if they do have any fear, police teams will accompany them between their homes and polling booths. Taser guns and chili grenades have also been provided to the police force to control the mob, if there is any nuisance,” said the EC officer who did not wish to be named.

“In the past one month more than half-a-dozen incidents of violence have been reported between workers of different political parties in Morena. It is one of the most sensitive districts in the state and prone to violence. Extra precautions are being taken by the police in Morena,” said an officer of the intelligence department.

In Morena, bye-elections will be held in five of the six assembly constituencies on November 3. The EC identified 154 vulnerable hamlets in the district, 667 sensitive voting booths and 74 critical voting booths.

Eleven thousand people have been identified as nuisance makers in Morena district and have been asked to file an affidavit while 140 people have been externed from the district as police suspected that they might create trouble during elections, said the officer.

“We are running confidence-building programmes. The police personnel of all the police stations were asked to convince the voters for exercising their right to vote without any influence and fear. We have displayed the mobile numbers of police officers of nearest police stations and higher officers at public places so that voters can contact us easily,” said Anurag Sujania, superintendent of police, Morena.

“As compared to 2018 assembly elections bypolls are stated to be more sensitive so we will provide special security to people,” he added.

“Five companies of paramilitary forces have already been deployed in the district. Additional force of 3,300 personnel has reached for the voting day,” said the SP.

Bhind superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh, “We are taking all possible measures to ensure a free and fair poll.”

Joint chief electoral officer Mohit Bundas said the Covid-19 pandemic was another factor worrying the voters.

“This election is very sensitive as people are already hesitant in coming out of their homes and cast their votes due to Covid-19. We are addressing every issue efficiently to deal with problems related to fear and other issues.”