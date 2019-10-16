e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Policeman on duty at Telangana CM’s farmhouse shoots himself dead

Siddipet police commissioner Joel Davis said head constable A Venkateshwarlu shot himself in an inebriated condition at around 11 am.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:22 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The constable shot himself dead with an AK 47 rifle.
The constable shot himself dead with an AK 47 rifle. (Representative image/ANI)
         

A head constable shot himself dead with his AK-47 rifle while on duty at the farmhouse of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at Erravelli village of Siddipet district Wednesday morning, police said.

Siddipet police commissioner Joel Davis said head constable A Venkateshwarlu (40) had shot himself in an inebriated condition at around 11 am.

“He was habituated to drinking alcohol and had been irregular in his duties. He was suspended from the job last month, but was taken back into service following repeated requests by his wife. He resumed duty from October 1,” he said.

Venkateshwarlu, a native of Valigonda village of Yadadri Bhongir district, belonged to the 12th police battalion and was assigned the duty of head guard at KCR’s farmhouse at Erravelli, about 70 km from Hyderabad.

His wife Shobha (30) is a vegetable vendor in the village. Venkateshwarlu also left behind two children – daughter Vennela (13) and son Chandu (10).

Vennela told reporters that her father had stopped drinking for the last few days. “This morning, he called my mother and told her that he had a quarrel with another constable. We do not know what happened later,” she said.

Gajwel Assistant Commissioner of Police P Narayana said Venkateshwarlu had undergone treatment in a de-addiction centre at Narketpalli in Nalgonda district in the past, but had not changed his habits. “Last week also, he was given a warning to give up his bad habits,” Narayana said.

The body of the constable was sent to government general hospital at Siddipet for post mortem.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 22:22 IST

tags
top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News