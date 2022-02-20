Political parties can again have 40 star campaigners, says EC

After reviewing the status of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Election Commission on Sunday decided to restore the limit on star campaigners to 40, as compared to the earlier restriction of 20.

“The maximum limit on the number of Star Campaigners for recognized national/state political parties shall be 40 (forty) and for other than recognized political party it shall be 20 (twenty),” the EC said in a press statement.

It has asked the political parties to notify the additional list of star campaigners to the chief electoral officer of the state within a period of seven days.

The EC said it took the decision after reviewing that the numbers of both active and new Covid-19 cases are receding. “The restrictions put in place both by the Central Government and state governments to check the spread of the pandemic are being lifted/relaxed gradually,” it said.

The list of additional star campaigners has been sought for Manipur (both phases) and Uttar Pradesh (for phase V, VI and VII) and bye election to 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency of Assam.

The rest of the Covid-19 guidelines, as notified by the Commission, on February 12 will continue to remain in place. These require political parties/candidates limit campaigns in designated open spaces to 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is less.

Elections are being held in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. The first phase of polling in UP took place on February 10, with Uttarakhand and Goa concluding a single-phase election on February 14. The third phase of the seven-phase election took place on Sunday, across Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The results for the elections will be announced on March 10.