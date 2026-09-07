Justice Sanjay K Agrawal sworn in as Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice

Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, state ministers, chief secretary V Srinivas and Rajasthan High Court judges were in attendance.

After taking the oath, Justice Agrawal signed the warrant of appointment issued by the President.

Governor Haribhau Bagade administered the oath of office to Justice Sanjay K Agrawal as the 44th Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on Monday at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

How was Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra's appointment as chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court processed?

How was Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra's appointment as chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court processed?

What are the main reasons behind Punjab government's opposition to Justice Mishra's appointment?

What are the main reasons behind Punjab government's opposition to Justice Mishra's appointment?

Justice Agrawal, who was serving as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, assumes office amid a controversy involving then acting chief justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma.

Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta had written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant seeking Justice Sharma’s transfer out of Rajasthan and appointment of a regular Chief Justice from another High Court. Justice Mehta had raised allegations concerning Justice Sharma’s exercise of administrative powers and the listing of cases.

Also Read: Mishra to take oath as high court CJ today despite Punjab govt objection

The CJI indicated that the allegations against a sitting judge would have to be examined through the established institutional mechanism and that Justice Sharma should be given an opportunity to respond.

Justice Sharma subsequently submitted a detailed response to the CJI, rejecting the allegations as baseless and saying his response was supported by evidence.

Justice Agrawal briefly served as acting chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court following the retirement of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha on September 4, pending the completion of his appointment to the Rajasthan High Court.

The central government notified Justice Mishra’s appointment on Saturday, about a month after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation