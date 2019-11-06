Political row brews over NMML tweaks

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:59 IST

New Delhi: The revamp of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) has led to a political row between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the former alleging that the government wanted to destroy the legacy of the first prime minister, while the latter said that Jawaharlal Nehru did not belong to a single party.

Dr Karan Singh, one of the founding members of the NMML and a former chairperson of its executive committee whose name was dropped from the Society, said, “They want to throw out all those who are connected to the legacy of Nehru and put in people who do not even want to utter his name.”

He recalled how, after Nehru passed away, Indira Gandhi , Padmaja Naidu, PN Haksar, others, including Karan Singh himself, decided that the Teen Murti Bhawan would be turned into a memorial. “With a legacy that spans five decades, the place represents not just Nehru, but is a repository of the modern Indian freedom movement,” he said.

Policy researcher Anirban Ganguly, who was named as a member of the Society, took to Twitter to say that he was astounded by Dr Singh’s reaction. “PM Modi spent an entire day in Puducherry for the inauguration of the 50th anniversary celebration of Auroville last year (2018) with Dr Karan Singh as chairman, displaying deference. It is Congress party and its first family which has destroyed institutions (sic),” Ganguly tweeted.

In reply, Dr Singh said it did not matter if he was part of the NMML Society. “It is true that they have not disturbed me as I hold the position of chairman of Auroville Foundation. But this is now a question of my being there, why are people attached to Nehru being removed,” he said.

Union culture minister Prahlad Patel said that the controversy was uncalled for. “The memorial is now a museum for all former PMs. It hasn’t happened today, it happened years ago, it’ll soon be inaugurated,” said Patel.

Mallikarjun Kharge, whose name was dropped from the Society, too, said the government took this decision because they want their own people to be included in panel. Another member from the Congress, Jairam Ramesh, who was the representative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) said these things did not happen during the Vajpayee years. “All those who raised searching questions on how NMML is being subverted and destroyed have been dropped,” Ramesh said.

The NMML has been in the eye of the storm after the Modi government announced that it will construct a museum to commemorate all the former prime ministers of the country. The NMML was formed under the Congress as a tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Several Congress leaders had voiced their protest then.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that it is condemnable that the government has “dropped all liberal voices & independent scholars” from the Society. In reply, BJP’s general secretary organisation BL Santhosh tweeted that, “Anything Nehru they feel it is their monopoly.”