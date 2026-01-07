Political slugfest in Delhi Assembly as BJP, AAP spar over ‘insensitive remarks’ on Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhagat Singh
BJP MLAs raised the issue strongly, alleging that Atishi’s remarks had hurt religious sentiments.
A heated political confrontation unfolded in the Delhi Assembly as BJP and Aam Aadmi Party leaders clashed over remarks on historic figures. BJP accused AAP leader and Leader of the Opposition Atishi of using “insensitive words” against Guru Tegh Bahadur. Meanwhile, AAP leaders criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after she reportedly misstated details about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
The BJP members demanded a public apology during a debate on the Delhi government’s programme commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, held last November, news agency ANI reported.
The controversy unfolded during the ongoing winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to continue until January 8. BJP MLAs raised the issue strongly, alleging that Atishi’s remarks had hurt religious sentiments.
Top points
- Amid the political sparring, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi addressed the media about the proceedings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill. She said the panel, which has 31 members, was holding its third meeting.
- Meanwhile, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that he was stopped from entering the Assembly premises despite being an elected representative. He claimed that although he had been suspended from the House, his office remained inside the complex. ''I have been suspended from the house, but my office is inside...BJP should apologise for disrespecting Bhagat Singh,'' he told news agency ANI.
- BJP MLAs also staged protests inside the House, demanding an apology from AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. They objected to what they described as false allegations that school teachers were asked to count stray dogs. Party members held placards accusing the AAP of spreading misinformation.
- At the same time, AAP leaders organised a counter-protest outside the Assembly complex. Led by Atishi, the opposition demanded an urgent discussion on the worsening air pollution situation in the national capital.
- The political tension intensified further after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appeared to make an ''error'' during her speech. While speaking about Delhi’s revolutionary past, she said Bhagat Singh and his comrades threw a bomb against the “deaf Congress government” — apparently misspeaking a reference to the British government of India at the time.
AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a video clip of the speech on social media, accusing the Chief Minister of misrepresenting history and embarrassing the country.
While addressing the Delhi Vidhan Sabha during its budget session on Tuesday, Rekha Gupta highlighted the city's history. She started off with a Mahabharat reference, talked about figures like Prithviraj Chauhan before speaking about the 1929 bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly by Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt.
(With inputs from ANI)