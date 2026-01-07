Political slugfest in Delhi Assembly as BJP, AAP spar over ‘insensitive remarks’ on Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhagat Singh

A heated political confrontation unfolded in the Delhi Assembly as BJP and Aam Aadmi Party leaders clashed over remarks on historic figures. BJP accused AAP leader and Leader of the Opposition Atishi of using “insensitive words” against Guru Tegh Bahadur. Meanwhile, AAP leaders criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after she reportedly misstated details about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The Delhi Legislative Assembly is scheduled to continue until January 8. (@DelhiAssemblyTelevision via PTI)

The BJP members demanded a public apology during a debate on the Delhi government’s programme commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, held last November, news agency ANI reported.

The controversy unfolded during the ongoing winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to continue until January 8. BJP MLAs raised the issue strongly, alleging that Atishi’s remarks had hurt religious sentiments.

