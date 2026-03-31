‘Political vultures’ vs ‘PM run by Trump’: Modi, Rahul exchange fire over West Asia war impact on India

The West Asia conflict figured at the centre of political speeches of PM Narendra Modi and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday as both blamed the other for the domino effects on India. PM Modi was in Gujarat and Rahul Gandhi in Kerala on Tuesday. (Photos: X/PTI) Speaking in Vav-Tharad, Gujarat, PM Modi said India's “effective” foreign policy and the "unwavering unity" of citizens have kept the "situation under control" despite global difficulties regarding oil and related energy requirements. Addressing a public gathering in his home state after inaugurating development projects, PM Modi said, “The situation unfolding in West Asia is having repercussions across the entire world. Difficulties regarding energy requirements — specifically diesel, petrol, and gas – have escalated globally. Yet, even amidst such a crisis, India has successfully kept the situation under control.” He alleged that the Congress wishes for the West Asia conflict to escalate so they can "gain political advantage".

"Congress is busy spreading fear and rumours. Congress is actively inciting the public. Like political vultures, Congress is waiting, hoping that troubles will escalate so that it can exploit the situation to gain political advantage," the PM alleged, as per news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Kozhikode district in poll-bound Kerala, warned that a “financial earthquake is coming”. “You know better than me what is happening in the Middle East (West Asia),” he told the gathering, as Kerala sends a large number of workers to the Gulf region. "You know the drama that is unfolding there. A tragedy is taking place. And nobody knows where it will end, where it will go. And the people of Kerala, the people of India, are going to be directly affected. Fuel prices are going to rise. Inflation is going to go up. An earthquake, a financial earthquake, is coming," he said.