Rahul Gandhi bats for woman CM in Kerala, rides bicycle

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drew loud cheers from the crowd when he said he was looking forward to Kerala having a woman chief minister. Rahul Gandhi's remarks, coupled with a bicycle ride alongside local candidates, drew enthusiastic responses from the crowd. (PTI file photo)

Addressing a rally in Puthuppally here, Gandhi spoke about the guarantees announced by the Congress if it comes to power, including free KSRTC bus travel for women and a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for college-going girl students.

He said the Congress wants women to be active participants in Kerala's development.

ALSO READ | Model of injustice against Dalits, tribals in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

"In fact, we are looking forward to the day when we have a woman chief minister of Kerala," he said, drawing a loud response from the crowd.

He also remarked that men were not clapping enough for the statement.

"We want women of Kerala to fulfil their dreams. Whatever they want to do, we want them to succeed," he said.

He said the Congress would ensure that women have the freedom to go wherever they want and pursue the jobs they choose.

ALSO READ | Losing turf, 2021 upset: What is behind Congress's 'solo' gamble in West Bengal

"For this purpose, our guarantees include free travel for women in KSRTC buses," he said.

No woman has so far been elevated to the post of Chief Minister in Kerala, despite prominent leaders, including K R Gouri Amma, playing significant roles in the state's politics.

In this election, the Congress has fielded only nine women candidates out of 92, while UDF allies, the Indian Union Muslim League, have fielded two women candidates, and KK Rama of the Revolutionary Marxist Party is also contesting the April 9 poll.

ALSO READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan attacks Rahul Gandhi, says he lacks understanding

After the event in Puthuppally, Gandhi joined sitting MLA Chandy Oommen and the Congress candidate for a bicycle ride.

Oommen has been riding a bicycle as part of his election campaign.

Both rode for a few miles, giving security personnel a tough time as they had to run behind them.

Crowds gathered on both sides of the road cheered the leaders.