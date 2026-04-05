'Politically motivated': Raghav Chadha slams AAP's 'false' allegations of failing to raise Punjab's issues in parliament

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha has dismissed allegations that he failed to raise issues of Punjab in Parliament as “false and baseless.” The AAP MP on Sunday added that these allegations against him are "politically motivated." Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said he has been "silenced, not defeated", a day after being removed as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, (PTI)

"I outrightly dismiss the baseless and maliciously motivated allegations being levelled by certain leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party that I failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament," said a statement from Chadha on Sunday.

The AAP MP was removed as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Ashok Mittal was named as his replacement.

"Anyone who has followed Parliament knows the truth. In my tenure as a Member of Parliament, I have consistently, repeatedly, and forcefully raised the concerns of Punjab on the floor of the House. This is not a matter of opinion, propaganda, or political convenience. It is a matter of official record, available for every citizen to verify," he added further.

As per Chadha, one of the key allegations raised against him was his "failure" to speak up on the Centre's pending funds for the state of Punjab.

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Dismissing the allegations, the MP shared a video of him raising the said demand in the Rajya Sabha in 2024.

He further listed that he has raised several issues in the state on the floor of the parliament, such as -