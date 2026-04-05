'Politically motivated': Raghav Chadha slams AAP's 'false' allegations of failing to raise Punjab's issues in parliament
Chadha has dismissed the allegations against him of failing to raise issues of Punjab in the parliament as "false and baseless".
Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha has dismissed allegations that he failed to raise issues of Punjab in Parliament as “false and baseless.” The AAP MP on Sunday added that these allegations against him are "politically motivated."
"I outrightly dismiss the baseless and maliciously motivated allegations being levelled by certain leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party that I failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament," said a statement from Chadha on Sunday.
The AAP MP was removed as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Ashok Mittal was named as his replacement.
"Anyone who has followed Parliament knows the truth. In my tenure as a Member of Parliament, I have consistently, repeatedly, and forcefully raised the concerns of Punjab on the floor of the House. This is not a matter of opinion, propaganda, or political convenience. It is a matter of official record, available for every citizen to verify," he added further.
As per Chadha, one of the key allegations raised against him was his "failure" to speak up on the Centre's pending funds for the state of Punjab.
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Dismissing the allegations, the MP shared a video of him raising the said demand in the Rajya Sabha in 2024.
He further listed that he has raised several issues in the state on the floor of the parliament, such as -
- Release of pending RDF funds
- Groundwater depletion crisis
- Farmers crisis
- Financial injustice towards the Punjab government
- Concerns about increased drug use and abuse in the state
- Increase in border state security
- Kartarpur Sahib Corridor expansion
- Visa-free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib, and many more.
"Punjab is not a talking point for me. It is my commitment. It is my soul. I have always stood for Punjab’s rights, and I will continue to do so with honesty, courage, and conviction," the AAP MP said in his statement.