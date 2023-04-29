‘Politicians must not…’: Babita Phogat on netas joining wrestlers' protest

Reacting to politicians joining the ongoing wrestlers' protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, wrestler and BJP member Babita Phogat on Saturday said political leaders must not misuse the stage for politics. Wrestler and BJP member Babita Phogat (File Photo)

“Sportspersons like us, who rose from bottom to top, are capable of fighting our own battles. (Politicians) must not misuse the stage for political purposes. Some leaders are misusing the wrestlers' stage to shine their own political careers. Athletes must remember that we belong to the entire nation,” Phogat said in a statement on her Twitter account.

Her statement came on a day when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the protesting wrestlers, who are being led by Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and Commonwealth and Asiad winner Vinesh Phogat, Babita's cousin.

Later in the day, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will meet them at the ‘dharna’ site.

Wrestlers' protest

The grapplers have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually assaulting several female wrestlers, including minors, a charge denied firmly by Singh. In the first round of their protest, in January, they categorically asked political leaders to stay away. The stir was called off after the Union government constituted a panel to look into their allegations.

Last Sunday, alleging ‘inaction’ on the government's part, they returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation. This time, however, they appealed to Khap panchayats, politicians, and fellow sportspersons to join their movement. Subsequently, several politicians, including controversial Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader Pappu Yadav, have visited Jantar Mantar in a show of support for the grapplers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON