‘Politics of appeasement worst thing taking place in India,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said politics of appeasement is the biggest obstacle to the country's development.



“India is witness that those involved in appeasement cannot see terrorism and its ill-effects. Those practicing appeasement politics do not hesitate in backing the enemies of humanity”, the prime minister said at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme at the Statue of the Unity, near Kevadia in Gujarat.



“They neglect investigations into terror activities, avoid stringent actions against anti-national elements. The mindset of appeasement is so dangerous that it leads to knocking at the doors of courts to protect the terrorists”, Modi said at the event to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 'Statue of Unity' during 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary, at Kevadia, in Narmada district on Tuesday.(PTI)

Prime Minister Modi also spoke on the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the union territory is now free from terrorism. “Who thought that Article 370 would be removed from Jammu and Kashmir? Today Kashmir is free from terrorism. The wall of Article 370 between India and Kashmir has been removed and the people of Kashmir have come out of the shadows of terrorism”, he said.

During his address, Modi recalled India hosting the G20 Summit. “Today the whole world is watching India, today India is at a new peak of achievements. The world has been surprised to see India's potential in the G20 Summit. We are proud that our borders remain safe amidst many global crises. We are proud that in the next few years, we are going to become the third-largest economy in the world”, he said.



“We are proud that today India has reached that part of the Moon where no other country in the world has been able to reach. We are proud that today India is manufacturing everything from Tejas fighter planes to INS Vikrant itself. We are proud that today in India, our professionals are running and leading the billion-dollar companies of the world”, the prime minister added.

