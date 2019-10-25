Poll results big jolt for advocates of Congress-free India: Ashok Gehlot

assembly-elections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the assembly election results in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly were a big jolt to those speaking of a Congress-free India.

“The people of Haryana have voted against the ruling BJP government and refuted its slogan ‘abki bar 75 par’ (this time over 75 seats) whereas in Maharashtra, the decline in number of seats for the BJP and its allies, and increase in trust for Congress is a positive indication,” Gehlot said.

He also took to Twitter to say, “Today’s verdict is a sign that people have started to react to BJP’s communal agenda and that public does not approve of their arrogance and abuse of power.”

“The results have shown the mirror to BJP and PM Narendra Modi. The people have understood the way politics of lies and confusion is being carried out in the name of nationalism, Article 370 and emotional issues,” he said.

The chief minister said people have also understood that the BJP had created an atmosphere of fear, violence and distrust.

“This is a clear message from the public to those talking of Congress-free India that it will never be,” he said.

Gehlot pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has constantly pointed out saying that the PM diverts people’s attention from issues on ground.

“He (Modi) does not utter a word on public issues. Due to GST and demonetization, the small and medium entrepreneurs are suffering, unemployment continues to be a problem for the country but the government is not serious about such burning issues.”

“Congress will talk of public issues and development, and we are hopeful that in future people will understand it,” he said.

The BJP won 105 seats in Maharashtra, 17 less than its tally in 2014. In Haryana where the BJP was aiming to 75 seats, it slipped badly to win only 40 seats against the 47 it won in the 2014 assembly elections. While the party returned to power with reduced majority in Maharashtra, it fell six short of the majority mark in Haryana and is pinning its hopes on independent MLAs to tilt the scales in its favour.

