BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 23:49 IST

A hung verdict in Haryana notwithstanding, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared set on Thursday to return to power in the state as well as in Maharashtra, where the party, while diminished in numbers compared to its previous term, was in a majority along with its ally Shiv Sena.

It will not be without a fight though, with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda trying to rally anti-BJP forces in Haryana, and the Sena indicating it would drive a hard bargain by asking for a “50-50” formula in Maharashtra.

According to provisional results released on Thursday, the BJP fell six victories short of the 46 it required to form a government in Haryana, having ceded ground to the Congress (which doubled its 2014 tally to reach 31) and the Jannayak Janta Party (formed late last year after breaking away from the Indian National Lok Dal to reach a tally of 10).

According to party functionaries, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will meet the governor on Friday to stake claim and BJP strategists have opened up a two-pronged approach to win over new allies: approaching independent candidates and the INLD on the one hand and reaching out to JJP on the other.

“The BJP is pinning hopes on the support from five independent MLAs who fought independently after being denied a ticket, and two others to reach the magic figure,” this person added, asking not to be named.

“We also expect to get the support of the lone legislators of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP),” a second person, based in New Delhi, added. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala won from Ellenabad and Gopal Kanda of HLP from Sirsa. Chautala expelled his nephew Dushyant, following which the latter floated the JJP – which emerged as one of the big winners in this election.

A possible alliance with the JJP is the BJP’s Plan B, another leader said. “Abhay will not like Dushyant getting a share in power and is likely to support the BJP. Kanda is expected to meet BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi tonight,” this person added.

While people within the BJP camp were confident of having the numbers by Friday, Congress leader Hooda, too, was making attempts to acquire the requisite strength. “We are in touch with Dushyant Chautala for his 10 seats,’’ said a Congress functionary, asking not to be named. Hooda had been empowered by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the early part of the day through a telephone call.

Dushyant Chautala did not give any indication as to whom the JJP will ally with. “I will announce my support tomorrow at 4pm,’’ he told HT, adding: “I haven’t received any communication from the BJP.”

In Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, 17 fewer from its previous tally that now increases its dependence on ally Shiv Sena to cross the halfway mark of 144. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray indicated that he could insist on an equal power-share agreement, including splitting the chief minister’s post, possibly between Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray, the first member of the family to contest and win polls.

“We are in no rush to form the government. We will first discuss [our stance] with BJP’s leadership, finalise our formula and then take a call. Who will be the chief minister is an important question. We had arrived at a 50-50 formula before the Lok Sabha election, and we want to stick to that,” he said at a press conference on Thursday evening.

According to a senior BJP leader who asked not to be named, Fadnavis will lead the party and was likely to helm the government unless the top leadership was forced to review the situation. A senior party functionary, who did not wish to be named, admitted to HT that the Sena had enough bargaining power to claim the CM’s post.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 23:48 IST