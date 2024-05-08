Poonch attack lasted 20 minutes, my children started crying: Eyewitness

Days after terrorists targeted a convoy of Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, an eyewitness to the May 4 attack has shared details of what went down during the attack. A damaged IAF truck in Poonch on Saturday. (ANI)

While one IAF personnel, Corporal Vikky Pahade, succumbed to his injuries, five of his colleagues are undergoing treatment.

“The gunfight between the security forces and terrorists continues for around 20 minutes. My children started crying…I later came to know that a few of our soldiers were injured and one of them later succumbed to his injuries,” a local from Poonch's Jaran Wali Gali, who identified himself only as Asgar, told ANI.

Asgar stated that it would not be possible for him to say exactly how many terrorists were there, attributing this to “dense foliage.”

“It was the first such encounter in the area. I fear for my children's safety. Now, vehicles ferrying essential supplies to this remote area have stopped coming, giving us more worries over our daily supplies. The forces are still carrying out searches everywhere for the terrorists. I pray that God gives better sense to people who believe in such senseless violence,” he further said.

"The officer who lost his life…'

Asgar, the eyewitness, paid tribute to Corporal Pahade, saying that the latter too, was someone's “husband, brother, and son.”

“The Air Force personnel often stop to catch up with my children and give them toffees. May the wrath of God befall those who orchestrated this attack,” he said.

The Corporal's last rites were performed on Monday in his hometown, Chhindwara, in Madhya Pradesh, with full military honours.

The army has, meanwhile, released sketches of the two Pakistani terrorists suspected to be involved in last Saturday's ambush.