‘Poor attempt to gain 2 minutes of fame’: Prashant Kishor on FIR filed for content theft

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 20:27 IST

A case has been registered against poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna on charges of copying the content for his new ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign, police said on Thursday.

In the complaint filed by Shashwat Gautam, who worked as an advisor to chief minister Nitish Kumar and later as a strategist with the Congress, Kishor has been accused of plagiarizing the content for the programme.

Another youth, Osama Khurshid, who had earlier contested the Patna University students’ union election in 2018, on a JD (U) symbol has also been named in the first information report (FIR).

Gautam, who was ideologically aligned to Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) and handled the party’s digital campaign in the 2014 assembly elections, was later made the national coordinator in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) by Rahul Gandhi.

“I will talk about the matter in detail on Friday,” Gautam said. As per the FIR, Gautam has accused Kishor of stealing the campaign slogan, logo and data that he had created for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

He alleged that Osama, belonging to East Champaran, stole a laptop containing details of his campaign titled ‘Bihar ki Baat’.

However, Kishor hit back saying, “This is nothing but a third-rate mischief and a poor attempt by a person to gain his two minutes of fame by making an outlandish claim. Law enforcement agencies should thoroughly and expeditiously examine the matter so that the truth comes out in the public domain.”

Gautam was based in Washington DC, USA and worked as a civil servant with the Maryland government before moving back to India to work with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He is an MBA in data analytics and MS in finance.

He has also worked as a director at the Bihar government’s Centre for Economic Policy and Public Finance (CEPPF) to set up an Advanced Analytics Unit for public finance.

Sources said that Gautam had created the project to be launched in future and Osama, who had initially worked with him, resigned and handed over the content to Kishor.

Sources said that Gautam has provided evidence to the police, as he had got the project registered in January 7, 2020.

The FIR has been registered with the Pataliputra police station under Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sub-inspector Chandan Kumar is investigating the case.