    Portion of helipad collapses after President Murmu's chopper lands in Kerala's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium | Video

    President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium and was later pulled out manually 

    Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 12:30 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Portion of a newly built concrete helipad collapsed after the wheels of the helicopter of President Droupadi Murmu got stuck in it on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, where the president landed after her Sabarimala visit.

    According to officials present at the site, the helipad surface partially caved in moments after President Murmu's chopper touched down

    According to the officials, the newly built helipad was chosen at the last moment, and since the concrete was not set completely, it could not handle the weight of the helicopter.

    The stadium was chosen as the location for landing the helicopter at the last moment and therefore, the helipad was created there late on Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer of the district.

    Visuals of the incident showed the helicopter tilting to one side as police and fire personnel rushed to pull the helicopter. After the combined efforts of several people, the helicopter was pulled out of the depression.

    The landing was originally planned for Nilackal near Pamba, but it was changed to Pramadam due to inclement weather.

    Due to the late construction, the concrete had not set completely and therefore formed a depression where the wheels landed, officials said.

    President Murmu landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening as part of a four-day visit to the southern state. Following this, she left for Pathanamthitta district, where the hill shrine is located. According to a release, the President will perform darshan and aarti at the Sabarimala Temple on October 22.

    Kerala CM Vijayan also took to X, welcoming Murmu. He said, “Warmly welcomed Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence was a great honour for the State and our people.”

    (With input from agencies)

