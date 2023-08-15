5 killed after portion of old building collapses near Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan

Five people were killed and four were injured after a portion of an old building collapsed near the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening. According to the police, a chunk of the building collapsed on devotees walking past the house first. Later as the rescue operations underway, a wall of the building collapsed. Portion of old building collapses near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Vrindavan SHO Vijay Kumar Singh said a couple of monkeys were fighting among themselves on the balcony when it collapsed, reported news agency PTI.

While the identities of those killed in the incident are being ascertained, all those injured have been rushed to the hospital.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.