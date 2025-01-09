Postponement of Congress’s dinner sparks power struggle concerns

A day after the Congress’s dinner meeting with Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) MLAs, MPs, and ministers was postponed, the supporters of chief minister Siddaramaiah have said that it was “only a political meeting”, and was not about deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that there is no value to what others say on the matter, other than what he or party high command or the chief minister says (PTI)

Home minister G Parameshwara had said on Tuesday that the dinner meeting of ministers, Congress leaders and Dalit leaders, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, was postponed after directives from the Congress high command.

According to a press release issued by the minister on Tuesday, the meeting has been postponed on the instructions of AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and the next date of the meeting will be informed later. The postponement has intensified speculation about internal power struggles within the Karnataka Congress.

Minister KN Rajanna, a vocal supporter of Siddaramaiah, dismissed concerns over the postponement and said: “The dinner is not cancelled; it’s only delayed. Why should Shivakumar feel threatened by a dinner party? This isn’t about him.” He also reiterated his demand for more deputy chief minister positions and a Dalit CM in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Wednesday said that there is no value to what others say on the matter, other than what he or party high command or the chief minister says.

“Differences may be among you, there is no difference among us. Who said there is difference. There is no difference,” he told reporters, in response to a question.

Asked about different statements being made by party leaders regarding power sharing, he said, “no statement, nothing...there is no value to any statement. What I speak here as the party president and what the CM or high command says, only that has value.”

On Tuesday, Parameshwara clarified that the meeting was not cancelled but postponed to accommodate the availability of AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was invited to participate. “This is not a political meeting; it’s about addressing issues concerning the Dalit community. If anyone dares to oppose discussions on Dalit issues, we are capable of responding strongly,” he emphasised.

According to party insiders, Shivakumar had influenced the high command’s decision to postpone the meeting. Shivakumar, who recently returned from an overseas trip, was reportedly concerned about the timing of the dinner, particularly since it followed a meeting convened by chief minister Siddaramaiah on January 2 while Shivakumar was abroad, people said.

A leader, on condition of anonymity, said that Shivakumar viewed the dinner as an attempt by Siddaramaiah’s camp to consolidate support among Dalit leaders and potentially sideline him in the race for the chief minister’s position. “Shivakumar’s reported complaints to the high command appear to have played a role in the decision to defer the gathering,” the leader said.

PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi, also a Siddaramaiah ally, said: “In politics, setbacks and progress are normal. We should not be concerned about gatherings like this.”

Amid the ongoing developments, BJP leader R Ashoka criticised the Congress, suggesting that the dinner meeting was an indicator of Siddaramaiah’s weakening hold on power. “Parameshwara is hosting a farewell party for Siddaramaiah. In Congress, leaders openly talk about snatching power from their colleagues,” he remarked.

Opposition MLA Janardhana Reddy said that Shivakumar was pressuring the high command to oust Siddaramaiah and take over as chief minister.

“Siddaramaiah is organising these meetings to secure his position and blackmail the party,” he said.

Despite the postponement, Parameshwara stressed the importance of holding the meeting with the participation of the high command.

“When the high command is involved, many issues will be resolved. If there are attempts to suppress Dalit concerns, they will come to light,” he added.

With PTI inputs