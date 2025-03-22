Power demand in Telangana touched record 17,162 MW, says Energy Minister

The electricity demand in Telangana touched a record 17,162 megawatts by the end of Thursday, the highest ever registered in the state till date, state deputy chief minister and energy minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday. The electricity demand in Telangana touched a record 17,162 megawatts by the end of Thursday, the highest ever registered in the state till date, state deputy chief minister and energy minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said (ANI)

“The peak power demand in Telangana reached an all-time high of 17,162 MW. Yet, the power distribution companies continued to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply without any disruptions,” Vikramarka said in a statement.

In terms of power consumption, the demand was 331.161 million units per day. Of this, thermal power stations of Telangana power generation corporation supplied 86.13 MU, hydel power stations 9.867 MU, Singareni thermal power stations 26.529 MU, central generating stations and power purchases from other sources 161.787 MU and non-conventional energy stations 47.878 MU.

According to the official figures, Telangana has been witnessing an unprecedented power demand of more than 16,000 MW for the last one month. “In the financial year 2023-24, the maximum recorded power demand stood at 15,623 MW on March 8, 2024. This year, the power demand has been steadily increasing and touched a record peak demand of 17,162 MW on Thursday evening,” the minister said.

Vikramarka said the state government has been undertaking several reforms and strategic initiatives since December 2023 to tackle the rising power demand during the summer season. “These include increasing power generation capacity and strengthening the transmission and distribution systems to ensure seamless supply,” he said.

He said the surge in industrial, commercial, and IT sector activities has significantly contributed to the increase in power demand this summer, compared to previous years. “Despite the rising demand, the government has ensured uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers, including the agricultural sector,” he added.

The deputy chief minister lauded the employees of the power generation and transmission corporations and power distribution companies for their relentless efforts in ensuring uninterrupted power supply across the state.

He further urged all employees to continue their dedicated efforts in providing reliable and continuous electricity to consumers in the future.