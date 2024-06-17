Delhi airport hit by power outage, boarding and check-in facilities impacted

A power outage at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi threw operations into disarray, affecting boarding and check-in facilities for a brief period. Major power outage at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.(Representative Photo)

Passengers reported that the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport was chocked due to power outage, with Digi Yatra and check-in counter not functioning.

“T3 terminal #delhi #airport totally chocked due to power failure! No counter , No digi yatra , nothing functioning. This is shocking,” a user wrote on X.

Delhi airport responded saying they have noted the feedback and shared the same with the concerned team to look into it.

The outage lasted for two to three minutes before the power shifted to back-up and processes like baggage-loading at boarding gates, DigiYatra and air-conditioners all re-booted, an airport official said.

“Due to the high AC load, it took a couple of minutes to return to full-power. Systems like the Digi Yatra rebooted again and were operational soon after,” the official added, stating that there was no impact on flight operations.

