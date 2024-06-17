 Delhi airport hit by power outage, boarding and check-in facilities impacted | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi airport hit by power outage, boarding and check-in facilities impacted

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Delhi airport: The outage lasted for a brief period, affecting baggage loading and air-conditioning systems before backup power restored operations.

A power outage at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi threw operations into disarray, affecting boarding and check-in facilities for a brief period.

Major power outage at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.(Representative Photo)
Major power outage at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.(Representative Photo)

Passengers reported that the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport was chocked due to power outage, with Digi Yatra and check-in counter not functioning.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“T3 terminal #delhi #airport totally chocked due to power failure! No counter , No digi yatra , nothing functioning. This is shocking,” a user wrote on X.

Delhi airport responded saying they have noted the feedback and shared the same with the concerned team to look into it.

The outage lasted for two to three minutes before the power shifted to back-up and processes like baggage-loading at boarding gates, DigiYatra and air-conditioners all re-booted, an airport official said.

“Due to the high AC load, it took a couple of minutes to return to full-power. Systems like the Digi Yatra rebooted again and were operational soon after,” the official added, stating that there was no impact on flight operations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi airport hit by power outage, boarding and check-in facilities impacted
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On