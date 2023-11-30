Praful Patel rules out two NCP factions coming together

Speaking at a news conference at the Nationalist Congress Party's two-day conclave here, he also claimed that the majority of public representatives, functionaries and workers of the party supported Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. “There should be no confusion…because some people in the (Sharad Pawar-led) NCP mislead people into believing that we are again coming together. I want to state it very specifically that we are working in the NCP under Ajit Pawar's leadership for Maharashtra's benefit,” Patel said. On the meetings between Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, he said they do not meet often. The Pawar family had come together earlier this month for their annual Diwali get-together (where Ajit and Sharad Pawar were present), Patel said. Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July this year, splitting the party founded by his uncle. HT Image

As to the dispute between the two factions for the party name and symbol which is before the Election Commission of India, Patel said the Ajit group has furnished necessary evidence and will present its case whenever given an opportunity. On NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal receiving flak for stating that Marathas should not get quota out of the existing OBC reservation, Patel said Bhujbal has never opposed the demand of reservation for the Marathas.