Pragya Thakur issues clarification on flight row, says paid extra for her seat

An argument broke out between Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of seat during a Delhi to Bhopal SpiceJet flight

india Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Thakur, who is wheelchair-bound, said she had paid extra for getting the particular seat booked as she wanted extra leg space.
Thakur, who is wheelchair-bound, said she had paid extra for getting the particular seat booked as she wanted extra leg space.(HT PHOTO)
         

After facing flak over her argument on-board a flight, Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur came out with a clarification saying that the crew and fellow passengers objected even while she was sitting on her reserved seat.

Thakur, who is wheelchair-bound, said she had paid extra for getting the particular seat booked as she wanted extra leg space.

An argument broke out between Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight. “I was travelling on a SpiceJet flight. I have a problem in my spinal cord and so I was allotted seat 1A, which has extra leg space,” Thakur said during a press conference.

Meanwhile the video clip of Thakur’s alleged arguments with passengers on the flight went viral.

(With inputs from Agencies)

