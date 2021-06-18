Home / India News / Pragya Thakur to host Yoga session on International Yoga Day
MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (File photo)
MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (File photo)
india news

Pragya Thakur to host Yoga session on International Yoga Day

In a bulletin, Lok Sabha Secretariat informed the lawmakers about the practical sessions and lectures on Yoga
READ FULL STORY
By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:06 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament member Pragya Singh Thakur will virtually host a Yoga session that Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies is organising on the International Yoga Day for lawmakers on Sunday.

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari seeks disqualification of Mukul Roy as Krishnanagar MLA

In a bulletin, Lok Sabha Secretariat informed the lawmakers about the practical sessions and lectures on Yoga.

Yoga instructor Ami Desai will lead the first session as part of the programme. Sumedhanand Saraswati, the Parliament member from Rohtak, will hold a session titled “Yoga and Meditation for Holistic Well Being”. Thakur, the member of Parliament from Bhopal, will host the session “Yoga: A Way of Life”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.