Prajwal Revanna’s brother Suraj arrested on charges of sexual assault

The police in Karnataka on Sunday arrested Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) member of legislative council (MLC) Suraj Revanna, brother of suspended lawmaker Prajwal Revanna, for allegedly sexually assaulting a party worker, even as the accused’s father and former minister HD Revanna alleged a “conspiracy” and said he has “faith” in the judiciary. Suraj Revanna, Janata Dal (Secular) MLC and son of party leader HD Revanna leaves the hospital after a medical test, in Hassan on Sunday. (ANI)

The case was later handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed probe. The development comes at a time when Suraj’s brother, Prajwal, is also in judicial custody on charges of rape and sexual assault.

On Saturday evening, a case was registered against Suraj at Holenarasipura Rural police station in Hassan after a JD(S) worker, in a complaint to the director general of police’s office, accused the MLC of sexually assaulting him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. The MLC has rejected the allegations against him, calling them politically motivated.

“Suraj has been arrested. Later in the day, the Karnataka government transferred the case to CID, following which he was taken to the agency’s office in Bengaluru for probe,” a police officer familiar with the developments said, seeking anonymity.

The FIR against Suraj on Saturday was lodged a day after the complainant JD(S) worker was booked for allegedly trying to extort ₹5 crore from the party leader, by threatening to file a “false” sexual assault complaint against him.

According to Hassan superintendent of police (SP) Mohammed Sujeetha, Suraj has been booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

On Saturday, Suraj rejected the allegations, saying: “They are part of a political conspiracy. An FIR has also been lodged against the complainant. Let the truth come out. I have faith in the law of the land.”

In his complaint, the JD(S) worker alleged he was invited to Suraj’s farmhouse on the pretext of discussing political growth and opportunities but was sexually assaulted instead.

“We exchanged phone numbers during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. Suraj later invited me to his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. Suraj touched me inappropriately and promised political favours in exchange for my cooperation. Despite my objection, he proceeded with the assault, threatening me throughout the ordeal,” the FIR, seen by HT, said.

The victim also alleged that he was threatened by a close aide of Suraj, offered a job and ₹2 crore to stay silent on the matter.

However, according to the complaint filed by Suraj’s aide HL Shivakumar on Friday, the JD(S) worker met the MLC six months ago and again in June, seeking a job. Suraj said that it won’t be possible for him to help the man get a job at present “but it might be considered in the future”, the complaint said, adding that the man then demanded ₹5 crore from Suraj and threatened to accuse the MLC of sexually assaulting him if the money was not paid.

Suraj’s father HD Revanna termed the allegations against his eldest son as a “conspiracy” and said he has faith in God and the judiciary. “I won’t react to anything. Let the (CID) do it (investigation). Who said don’t (investigate)? I won’t say anything on this. I have respect for the judiciary. I know what’s happening in the state… I won’t fear such conspiracies. I know what it is, time will decide,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Asked as to who was conspiring, Revanna said: “I don’t know, you (media) will have to tell – who, what. I will leave it to you...will face it, judiciary is there. Suraj has gone (to police), everyone knows what all has happened in the last couple of days.”

Regarding Suraj’s complaint, he said: “I don’t know what it is. Time will come, when time comes I will tell everything.”

State home minister G Parameshwara, however, dismissed the allegation of a “conspiracy”. “There is no conspiracy involved. There was a complaint, given by an individual, and on that basis, they summoned Suraj Revanna. They inquired and found there may be some truth in it. When police register an FIR, they look into evidence and most probably they have found some evidence and that is why they have taken him into custody… I don’t see any conspiracy theory. I don;t see any political angle to this,” he said.

Suraj’s arrest came days after his younger brother and former JD(S) lawmaker Prajwal was remanded in judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru over allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women.

In the week before the Lok Sabha elections in Hassan, pen drives containing videos of purported sexual acts by Prajwal with multiple women were circulated, immediately sparking allegations of mass sexual abuse. Preliminary investigations suggested that most were shot from a mobile phone at the Revanna family’s residences in Bengaluru and Hassan from 2019, with several suggesting rape and use of force.

On May 1, an FIR was registered in the case, against both Prajwal and his father HD Revanna, based on a complaint by a 47-year-old woman who worked in their home in Holenarasipura and alleged abuse between 2019 and 2022. Prajwal was arrested on May 31, shortly after he returned from Germany.