Prakash Raj slams Pawan Kalyan over 'movie dub' jab: ‘Don’t impose your Hindi language on us'

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan's remarks on Hindi language have drawn massive ire from the opposition and netizens alike, with actor-politician Prakash Raj also joining in now in attacking the Jana Sena party chief. Actor-politician Prakash Raj was among many others who condemned Pawan Kalyan over his remarks. (X/@prakashraaj)

In a post on X, Prakash Raj slammed Kalyan and accused him of trying to "impose Hindi on others".

"Don't impose your Hindi language on us. It is not about hating another language; it is about protecting our mother tongue and our cultural identity with self-respect. Someone, please explain this to Pawan Kalyan garu."

Kalyan, while speaking at his party's 12th foundation day celebrations in Kakinada's Pithampuram, had strongly condemned Tamil Nadu politicians for their "hypocrisy" regarding the alleged Hindi imposition in the state and asked why do they allow Tamil films to be dubbed in Hindi.

Tamil Nadu has been embroiled over the language imposition row, which was triggered in connection with the National Education Policy 2020's three-language policy.

Additionally, Kalyan noted that while Tamil Nadu leaders oppose Hindi, they allow Tamil movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial profits.

"I do not understand why some criticise Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi--what kind of logic is that?" Kalyan asked.

The main opposition in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has played against both the DMK government and Kalyan's remarks. AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told news agency ANI that while MK Stalin-led DMK has taken the NEP as a "political opportunity to play dirty politics", Kalyan "is linking business with the cultural fabric of Tamil Nadu".

He said that his party and the state sees NEP as a backdoor entry for Hindi "to sneak in and dominate in due course of time", which the central government and agencies "have already done in Tamil Nadu".

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, meanwhile, backed Kalyan. He told news agency ANI, "People who have attained a constitutional position by taking an oath to maintain the country's sovereignty (Tamil Nadu government), should at least understand that they are protesting against national emblems... This is not just an insult to the symbol; it is also an insult to the talent."

He said that the agenda of the leaders opposing Hindi language is "to divide the country into a North and South sect", saying that they won't be successful in doing so. Bansal said the people of Tamil Nadu will themselves reject such people (political leaders).