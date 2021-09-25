Pralhad Joshi hits out at Rahul Gandhi after '56-inch' jibe, calls him 'part-time politician'

Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi has called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “part-time politician”, who has no knowledge about the past or the future of the country. Pralhad Joshi’s remarks came hours after Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a jibe referring to him as “Mr 56-inch” who is “afraid of China” on Friday. Hitting back, Joshi said that “India is growing as a global power” and that statements from a “non-serious” politician like Rahul Gandhi should not be taken seriously by anyone.

"I have said before that Rahul Gandhi should not be taken seriously," Prahlad Joshi told the ANI news agency on Friday. “He does not know anything about the history or the future of this country. India is emerging as a global leader and every Indian should be proud of it.”

Sharing the news article from his official handle on Twitter, the minister reiterated, “Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician.”

Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician.

https://t.co/7pMkIJnSV6 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 25, 2021

Continuing his retort, Joshi said: “Whenever there is a serious crisis, he (Rahul Gandhi) goes out of the country on a foreign tour. It is just not worth reacting to his statements. They are of the most childish and immature sort.”

Also Read | China blames India for Galwan Valley clash

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the central government over India's standoff with China. Tweeting out a video clip from his official handle on Twitter, the former Congress president said that “Mr 56-inch is scared of China”.

Mr 56” is scared of China.



Mr 56” चीन से डरता है। pic.twitter.com/taRfoRzMEl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 24, 2021

The video, titled 'chronology samajhiye' (understand the chronology), is a compilation of news reports on the Indo-China military standoff that erupted in Eastern Ladakh on May 5 last year.

However, this is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Modi and the central government over the military standoff between India and China. Earlier in July, the Congress leader slammed the Narendra Modi government over reports of China's action in Demchok, stating that the central government is clueless on how to handle Beijing and is ignoring actions that will later cause problems.