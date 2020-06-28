e-paper
Home / India News / Prasar Bharati issues a letter to PTI over reporting

Prasar Bharati issues a letter to PTI over reporting

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is reconsidering its equation with the Press Trust of India (PTI) and is learnt to have sent a letter to the news agency over its reporting.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 04:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to a person familiar with the matter, a strong letter has been sent by the public broadcaster, expressing displeasure over the kind of reporting done by the agency.
According to a person familiar with the matter, a strong letter has been sent by the public broadcaster, expressing displeasure over the kind of reporting done by the agency.
         

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is reconsidering its equation with the Press Trust of India (PTI) and is learnt to have sent a letter to the news agency over its reporting.

According to a person familiar with the matter, a strong letter has been sent by the public broadcaster, expressing displeasure over the kind of reporting done by the agency. The person said there were concerns that the reporting was “anti-national”.

Prasar Bharati is one the largest subscribers of PTI, a premier news agency. HT couldn’t immediately establish the quantum of business Bharati gives PTI. A recent PTI interview of the Chinese ambassador ran into controversy with some analysts raising questions. “We have received a letter from the Prasar Bharati this afternoon. We are examining it and will respond in due course with the facts,” a statement released by PTI said.

