e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prasar Bharti ends ad hoc arrangement with PTI, UNI; to call for fresh bids from news agencies

Prasar Bharti ends ad hoc arrangement with PTI, UNI; to call for fresh bids from news agencies

According to a person aware of the developments, the formal contract between Prasar Bharati and PTI had come to an end in 2006, after which payments and service continued in an ad hoc manner

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 10:23 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prasar Bharti.
Prasar Bharti.(Twitter)
         

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Thursday decided to end its present subscription with news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) and United News of India (UNI), and push for fresh contracts.

According to a person aware of the developments, the formal contract between Prasar Bharati and PTI had come to an end in 2006, after which payments and service continued in an ad hoc manner.

The board of the Prasar Bharati, which runs All India Radio and Doordarshan, had sought a fresh contract with PTI; however, in its absence, the previous arrangement continued.

Also Read: Centre to ramp up AIR reach including in border areas

“In a meeting on Thursday, it was decided that fresh contracts would be signed with news agencies. PTI and UNI can also participate in these bids... Prasar Bharati has now decided to call for fresh proposals for a digital subscription to English text and related multimedia services from all domestic news agencies,” said the person cited above.

Significantly, Prasar Bharati had expressed displeasure over PTI’s coverage with regard to the news agency’s interview of Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong following the Galwan clash.

The pending formal contract has been an issue between Prasar Bharati and PTI in the past as well, and Prasar Bharati had reduced the amount that it used to pay the news agency.

“It has been decided not to spend public money on an ad hoc basis. A contract is needed to justify expenditure, especially keeping in mind the social media needs of current platforms,” said the person cited above.

The subscription for PTI was about Rs 9 crore per year which was later reduced by Prasar Bharati.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 7.37 million; recoveries at 6.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 7.37 million; recoveries at 6.4 million
Covid-19: Seven months since it closed, Sabarimala temple opens today with strict curbs
Covid-19: Seven months since it closed, Sabarimala temple opens today with strict curbs
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
SC gives right to reside to wives in shared house not owned by husband
SC gives right to reside to wives in shared house not owned by husband
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Chana masala, naan: Prez says Taiwan lucky to be home to Indian restaurants
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In