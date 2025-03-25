Prashant Kishor demands medical bulletin on Nitish Kumar's ‘soundness of mind’

Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor raised concerns about Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's health and demanded his resignation from the top post. Kishor, who once worked with the JDU before his expulsion following a public spat with Kumar, demanded that the state government release a medical bulletin on the CM's mental well-being. Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor demanded Nitish Kumar's resignation.(PTI)

"If a medical bulletin is issued, it will remove from the minds of the people any misgivings about Nitish Kumar's soundness of mind. But I am sure he will not agree to such a thing," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Sheikhpura, Kishor claimed that the state government had been deliberately shielding him from public scrutiny.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar was being prevented from addressing functions and press conferences.

Prashant Kishor further alleged that Nitish Kumar has been forgetting the names of cabinet colleagues and has been unable to remember, while on tour, which district he was in.

"During recent agitations over BPSC exams, I learnt he was not aware of the happenings in the state," claimed the 47-year-old politician.

Kishor's comments came amid ongoing concerns about Kumar's mental state, which he suggested were first raised by the late Sushil Modi in 2023.

"Concerns over the chief minister's mental health were first raised by his close aide, the late Sushil Modi, in 2023. For the last couple of years, the people of Bihar have been observing his behaviour," Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar under fire over National Anthem row

The debate over Nitish Kumar’s fitness for office continues to intensify after the chief minister recently came under fire for behaving inappropriately during the National Anthem.

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar and the leader of JDU, was allegedly smiling and waving at the onlookers while the national anthem was being played at a function here last week.